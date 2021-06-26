Brownsville Police issue Amber Alert for 13-year-old in "immediate and grave danger"

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Brownsville Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who may have been abducted. Police believe this child is in immediate or grave danger.
Antonette Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5 foot, 115 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black button down short sleeve sweater and black pants. She also has a belly piercing.
Police believe Clayton Phillips may be connected to her abduction. Phillips is described as a 18 year-old white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'7 and weighs 120 pounds. He is likely wearing a dark colored shirt and black jeans.
Phillips is driving a 2012 brown Kia Optima with the Texas License Plate number DR6K226. The vehicle's rear window has bubbled. The suspect was last heard from in San Antonio.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7014.