Brownsville Police issue Amber Alert for 13-year-old in "immediate and grave danger"

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Brownsville Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who may have been abducted. Police believe this child is in immediate or grave danger.

Antonette Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5 foot, 115 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black button down short sleeve sweater and black pants. She also has a belly piercing.

Police believe Clayton Phillips may be connected to her abduction. Phillips is described as a 18 year-old white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'7 and weighs 120 pounds. He is likely wearing a dark colored shirt and black jeans.

Phillips is driving a 2012 brown Kia Optima with the Texas License Plate number DR6K226. The vehicle's rear window has bubbled. The suspect was last heard from in San Antonio.