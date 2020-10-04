LONGVIEW, Texas — With so many people suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19, businesses are doing their part to try and help their communities.

"My biggest goal right now is just to be able to increase the hours for my employees and bring people back to work," Chelsee Dorgan of Bubba's 33 in Longview said. "I'm very fortunate that I've still been able to keep about 20 employees on staff over the last two weeks. The week prior to that we were about 50% staffed."

Despite the restaurant's own struggles, Bubba's 33 will put on a fundraiser their regular fundraiser, Dine to Donate, next Wednesday that will support local hospitals.

"We're going to donate 10% of our total sales for the day and to the local hospitals for more equipment for their staff," Dorgan said.

Christus Health's Scott Fossey says the hospital desperately needs the equipment.

"Every single hospital ministries, as we call them within Christus Health, is in need at this time in some sort of way, as that ripple effect of COVID-19 certainly," Fossey explained. "We're definitely in need of additional donations, philanthropic monetary donations, as well as in kind gifts like those necessary PBS 95 masks and so on."

In addition to the Bubba's 33 fundraiser, area hospitals are taking their own donations for items like handmade masks.

