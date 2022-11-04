Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler

It will be located on 4504 S. Broadway Ave.

TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue.

The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.

The restaurant will be in the same location that once was home to Ken's Pizza and Five Guys and offers a variety of menu items from burgers and pizza to wings and salads.

They also have a bar that serves drinks and cocktails for those 21 and up and offers wall-to-wall television screens for guests to watch their favorite sports games.