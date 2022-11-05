Bubba’s 33 set for grand opening on Monday with special guest

Bubba’s 33 is located at 4504 South Broadway Ave.

TYLER, Texas — Bubba’s 33 will hold its grand opening on Monday. Prior to officially opening, the restaurant was already giving back to the community.

While training its staff, Bubba’s 33 fed local first responders and started a fundraiser on behalf of For the Silent, an organization which provides services for vulnerable and exploited youth through prevention, survivor care and community transformation programs, according to Managing Partner Lerin Pennington.

“Throughout our training process we have fed both the local firefighters and police officers of Tyler. They were the first people to enjoy the delicious food from Bubba’s 33,” said Pennington. “And, throughout our soft opening servers we will be accepting donations on behalf of For the Silent.