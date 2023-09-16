LONGVIEW, Texas — Community Facebook groups have been active Saturday after pictures and videos were posted of a banner claiming the famous gas station/convenience store Buc-ee’s is going to open a location in Longview.
The sign showed up on Judson Rd., near Pizza Hut and Chicken Express and got residents talking.
So, we set out to verify -- Is Buc-ee’s coming to Longview?
According to the City of Longview, the department of development services says they have no record of Buc-ee’s planning to open a location in Longview.
It may be a case of someone with too much time on their hands erecting the banner as a joke. Like how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, the world may never know!
So, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to welcome the king of convenience stores to East Texas.