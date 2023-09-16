Social media lit up after a banner was erected on Judson Rd. claiming the popular convenience store was coming to Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Community Facebook groups have been active Saturday after pictures and videos were posted of a banner claiming the famous gas station/convenience store Buc-ee’s is going to open a location in Longview.

The sign showed up on Judson Rd., near Pizza Hut and Chicken Express and got residents talking.



So, we set out to verify -- Is Buc-ee’s coming to Longview?

According to the City of Longview, the department of development services says they have no record of Buc-ee’s planning to open a location in Longview.

It may be a case of someone with too much time on their hands erecting the banner as a joke. Like how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, the world may never know!