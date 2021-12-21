Gilmer Buckeyes looking to rebuild after 2021 season

Gilmer fell to China Spring in the 2021 4A-DII State Title game.

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Buckeyes had a tremendous season led by star quarterback Brandon Tennison.

And after a stellar season, the Buckeyes fell to the China Spring Cougars in the 4A-DII state title game in Arlington.

This is the second year in a row that they have been in the state title game and have come up short.

With the loss of Tennison and other key players, Coach Alan Metzel has to go back to the drawing board and prepare his team for another title run in 2022.

CBS19's Morgan Alexander sat down with Tennison and Metzel to get an inside look at how they prepare to move forward after this past Friday.