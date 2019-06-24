TYLER, Texas — Buckner Children's Home housed hundreds of children in dormitories in the '50s and '60s. However, their system to care for children was a bit different.

Children were sent to Buckner because their parents were not able to take care of them for many different reasons.

"A lot of the children out there were not orphans, they were abandoned children, neglected children or children who lived in adverse conditions," host of the reunion Kathy Dozier said.

Now the Bucker babes along with their house parents host a reunion once a year to reminisce about their upbringing.

"We were there to be in local parents for kids who had no parental support," Buckner house parent Jerry Henson said.

The house parents job was to make sure the rules were followed and be a parental figure for the kids.

"Buckner had been known all over the country as Buckner Orphanage Home, it was no longer an orphanage home. Out of about 600 or so kids, there were seven true orphans," Henson said.

As time goes by, it means a lot to this group to remember where they came from and how it made them stronger.

"We lived together in dormitories, we ate together at Mana Hall, we went to church together, we lived together for years," Dozier said.

It's been more than fifty years since everyone here was at Buckner, but even now, they still get together once a year to reminisce and catch up.

"I'm just ecstatic, we've bonded one more time and we're going to continue to bond, it's wonderful, I'm just so happy for them to be here and we can share this place," Dozier said.

This isn't the only group from Buckner that meets for reunions.

There's also a group known as the Buckner dudes that meet up as well.