Buckner calls on Longview community to help children in need with virtual shoe drive

The online shoe drive ends this Friday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — In its final week, Buckner Longview is calling on the community to donate in order to put shoes and socks on the feet of 400 vulnerable children.

In an effort to provide vulnerable families and children with back-to-school necessities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Buckner Longview moved its annual Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls drive to an online format.

The new virtual shoe drive allows anyone to help a vulnerable child in East Texas through a donation of $8 or more.

To make a donation to the Longview Community Shoe Drive, click here.

Buckner has also created an Amazon wish list full of boys and girls shoes in assorted sizes. To shop the Buckner Amazon wish list, click here.

Since 2012, Buckner has conducted six shoe drives in Longview, and says they will not let COVID-19 stand in the way of its seventh.

“Now more than ever, vulnerable families in East Texas will need extra help getting their children ready for school,” Rachel Wallis, Director of Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls," said. “When people donate online, it allows us to buy exactly what is needed to make sure every child in Buckner programs will go back to school with a new pair of shoes and with hope.”