LONGVIEW, Texas — Buckner Westminster Place in Longview will brighten up the day of both residents and staff with a parade.

The parade is being called the Faith, Hope and Love Parade. Anyone with a vehicle is invited to join the parade.

Vehicles will begin lining up at the Longview Mall at 1 p.m. and will drive around the senior community starting at 2 p.m.

"This is just a way for us to show our residents love while we continue to mitigate risks associated with COVID-19 virus," David Simms, Executive Director of Buckner Westminster said. "At the same time, show support for all of our staff who are working hard every day. "

Residents and staff will be watching from the parking lot while also practicing social distancing.

The facility expects more than 60 cars will participate.