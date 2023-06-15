x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bud Light falls to second following LGBTQ+ marketing criticism

After more than two decades as America's best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — After more than two decades as America's best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.

Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Nielsen data analyzed by Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%.

Grupo Modelo, the Mexican brewer, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the same parent company of Bud Light.

To read more from our news partners visit, Tyler Morning Telegraph

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out