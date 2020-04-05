TYLER, Texas — Many restaurants have reopened but with some restrictions to protect customers and employees from catching and spreading COVID-19.

Some of the guidelines though have resulted in changes to the industry that might result in the end of buffets.

Under Governor Greg Abbott’s order for Phase One of reopening the Texas economy, restaurants are required to do a few things besides limit customers to only 25 percent of occupancy, including:

Use disposable menus for every patron

No tables of more than six people

Tables must be at least six feet apart from other parties at all times

Another restriction is that customers cannot self-serve food or drinks. This has led some local restaurants like Yami Buffet to offer take out only or change to a similar service model like Traditions Restaurant and Catering in Tyler.

"We’re truly a cafeteria, buffets where you serve yourself. I don't see how they can do that at this time,” said Robert Owens, owner of the restaurant. “We're actually across the counter, we're not that close to you so we're actually handing the plate to you."

Golden Corral Buffet and Grill is one of the businesses that has adopted the cafeteria style of serving food or it has a family-style option where an “endless buffet of Golden Corral favorites is brought to your table.”

Since reopening the dining area, Owens says he has not reached capacity inside.

"We haven’t seen that kind of a rush of any kind, we need the help actually,” said Owens.

Owens encourages people who still don’t feel comfortable eating inside to support local still with drive throughs and curbside pickup.