Bullard ISD approves 2023-24 budget, tax rate

“I hope this budget demonstrates our commitment to our students, staff, and community," Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD trustees on Monday approved a roughly $30.5 million budget and new tax rate for the 2023-24 school year.

During a special called meeting, the board adopted a 2023-2024 budget of $30,529,400 before approving a total tax rate of $1.2492 per $100 valuation, according to the school district.

Bullard ISD has an “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency.

“Throughout our budget development process, the information gained from district administrators, directors, and staff has been extremely helpful, as was feedback from discussions throughout the year with parents, students, and additional stakeholders,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “I believe the budget we are presenting to the community strongly reflects these efforts to seek and utilize meaningful input while also reflecting our district’s Strategic Plan.”

Lee said the district remains committed to doing everything possible to attract and retain the best educators throughout the state despite the legislature having a historic budget surplus and not giving schools more funding.