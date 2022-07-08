Bullard announces changes to trash service pickup time due to extreme heat

Starting Monday, city of Bullard residents will have to have their trash out by 6 a.m. on their designated pickup days. The city is served by Republic Services, a trash company that serves several East Texas cities.



"Republic Services values the safety for its employees and customers as their #1 priority - this temporary change will help protect the employees of Republic Services from the triple digit temperatures later in the day," the city of Bullard wrote in a letter to customers.