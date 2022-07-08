Bullard announces changes to trash service pickup time due to extreme heat

BULLARD, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022.
The city of Bullard announced Friday that trash pickup times will change for residents due to extreme heat.
Starting Monday, city of Bullard residents will have to have their trash out by 6 a.m. on their designated pickup days. The city is served by Republic Services, a trash company that serves several East Texas cities.
"Republic Services values the safety for its employees and customers as their #1 priority - this temporary change will help protect the employees of Republic Services from the triple digit temperatures later in the day," the city of Bullard wrote in a letter to customers.
The announcement noted that heat exhaustion is a critical concern for those working on the garbage trucks during summer months. This year has see more excessive heat than in recent years.
City leaders suggest residents consider putting trash out the night before to meet the 6 a.m. deadline. The time change will end Sept. 1.