BULLARD, Texas — Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick announced David Hortman will take over as the new city manager.

Hortman has worked with the city Bullard since 2006. He recently served as Director of Utilities.

He will begin his new role as city manager on Oct. 1.

A committee of seven council members and local stakeholders helped to hire Hortman for the position. Recruiter Bob Turner also helped with the hire.

The city says 50 people applied for the job before the committee ultimately chose Hortman.