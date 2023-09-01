Bullard-Caddo Mills game called in 3rd quarter due to player injuries

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

BULLARD, Texas — An East Texas high school football game was called early Friday night due to player injuries.

According to Bullard ISD, the Panthers game against Caddo Mills was suspended late in the third quarter after multiple Caddo Mills players were hurt.

"On behalf of all Bullard Panthers, our hearts and prayers are with the Caddo Mills community for complete healing of the injured students," Bullard ISD said in a statement.