City of Bullard to enter Stage 2 for water conservation; restricts some outdoor usage to certain days

Outdoor water use of any kind is PROHIBITED on Friday.

BULLARD, Texas — The City of Bullard has announced officials will be implementing stage 2 water conservation plan beginning Friday, Aug. 5.

Water use restriction includes:

  • Residents with EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoor only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
  • Residents with ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoor only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
  • Outdoor watering will be allowed only between the hours of 9 p.m. - 6 a.m.
  • Outdoor watering will NOT be allowed between the hours of 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
For more information, visit BullardTexas.net.

