City of Bullard to enter Stage 2 for water conservation; restricts some outdoor usage to certain days

BULLARD, Texas — The City of Bullard has announced officials will be implementing stage 2 water conservation plan beginning Friday, Aug. 5.
Water use restriction includes:
- Residents with EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoor only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
- Residents with ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoor only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
- Outdoor watering will be allowed only between the hours of 9 p.m. - 6 a.m.
- Outdoor watering will NOT be allowed between the hours of 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Outdoor water use of any kind is PROHIBITED on Friday.
For more information, visit BullardTexas.net.