Bullard FFA to host annual auction on Saturday

BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard FFA will be hosting their annual Labor & Merchandise Auction this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 29, Bullard Elementary School cafeteria, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a BBQ dinner, followed by an auction 6:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the Bullard FFA plans to auction off more than 100 items.

The school says the items were designed and made by Bullard students, parents and supporters.

This year's auction items, such as furniture and fire pits, were designed and created by students, parents, and FFA supporters.

BISD says the event has raised more than $50,000 in years past. The funds go on to serve students from middle-high school.

A press release from BISD says proceeds will go toward the FFA program to: