Bullard girl gets new lease on life, friend after stranger's bone marrow donation 10 years ago

When Laurel Good's family was told she needed a bone marrow transplant, they weren't expecting help to come from so far away, and grow to mean so much.

BULLARD, Texas — Ten years ago, 5-year-old Laurel Good, of Bullard, and Indiana University student Krista Katris were complete strangers to one another.

That changed after the Good family learned Katris was a perfect match to donate much-needed bone marrow to their young daughter.

Laurel, now 15, was born with a rare disorder causing low levels of platelets in the blood known as thrombocytopenia-absent radius syndrome. Early on in life, her platelet levels became critically low and a bone marrow transplant was necessary.

After not being able to find a marrow match, the family used the Be the Match registry (bethematch.org) in 2010 to find someone to help their daughter.

That help came just a few months later, but from a place many miles from East Texas.