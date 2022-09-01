Bullard band student among small percentage to win prestigious award

Bullard ISD Director of Bands Gary Jordan called being named an outstanding performer a great accomplishment for Ryan Oliveaux.

BULLARD, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video aired in May 2022.

Hours of practice paid off when Ryan Oliveaux, a Bullard High senior band student, recently earned an honor that very few students in regional UIL musical solo contests receive.

Oliveaux was recently selected as an Outstanding Performer at the 2022 Texas State Solo-Ensemble Euphonium/Baritone Horn Solo Contest.

According to the University Interscholastic League, only 2 to 3% of about 100,000 students participating in the regional UIL musical solo contests and the thousands who perform at the TSSEC received this recognition.

He's played the euphonium, a brass instrument similar to baritone horn and in the tuba family, since the fifth grade.

"(This award) means that hours and hours of practice and musical preparation paid off and motivates me to continue working to be the best musician I can be," Oliveaux said.

He said he likes the euphonium because of its mellow sound and especially the musical lines the euphonium part has in the band.

Oliveaux was honored at the Bullard ISD board meeting in August.

Bullard ISD Director of Bands Gary Jordan called being named an outstanding performer a great accomplishment for Oliveaux.

"It shows hours of dedicated practice and his musical talent," Jordan said. "This accomplishment is not only wonderful for Ryan but makes our entire band better because it makes other students want to follow in his footsteps and set their goals for this high level accomplishment."

Oliveaux also earned a spot in the All-State Band as first chair.

"These two awards are the highest individual awards that a high band student can achieve in the State of Texas," Jordan said. "Ryan is a huge part of the Panther Band because of his musicianship and his leadership."

In a letter congratulating Oliveaux, UIL State Director of Music Dr. Bradley Kent said awards of this nature don't come easily and reflect the efforts of many individuals.

"Your parents, school and teachers are to be commended for their contribution to your success," Kent said. "I encourage you to share this honor with them. At the same time remember that you alone through your own talent, dedication and hard work made this accomplishment a reality."