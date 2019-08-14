BULLARD, Texas — Bullard High School head softball coach Megan Dobrinski has passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

Her passing was announced by her husband, Jonathan, via Facebook Wednesday morning.

"This morning I lost my best friend in life and mother of our beautiful children," Jonathan wrote. "We celebrated our eleventh anniversary last week. For those who don't know Megan was fighting cancer. Words can't express how grateful we are for all the love shown from family, friends, surrounding communities and those we don't even know. Funeral arrangements will be posted at a later time."

In July, East Texas-area softball coaches came together to host the "Cancer Picked The Wrong Coach" softball clinic at Bullard HS. All proceeds from the camp were donated to Megan and Jonathan's family.

She was 33-years-old.

Bullard ISD will start school on Wednesday, August 21.