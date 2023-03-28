Bullard High students return to campus after brief evacuation related to gas smell

Following the investigation, the fire department gave the all-clear to re-enter the building after the gas detector showed no traces of gas.

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard High School students and staff have returned to campus after a brief evacuation Tuesday morning while officials investigated a gas smell in the building.

According to a statement from Bullard ISD, administrators detected the smell and out of an abundance of caution, students and staff were taken to Panther Stadium while the Bullard Fire Department investigated.

Following the investigation, the fire department gave the all-clear to re-enter the building after the gas detector showed no traces of gas. Students and staff are continuing with the regular school day, Bullard ISD said.