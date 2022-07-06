Bullard ISD brings STEM summer activities with learning lab bus

The bus filled with science, technology, engineering and math activities returned to the park Tuesday morning.

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD's mobile learning lab bus came back to the Bullard Kids Park to begin a season of fun, educational activities.

The bus filled with science, technology, engineering and math activities returned to the park Tuesday morning. This summer's theme is "Under the Sea."

The learning lab will be available to kids on June 14 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Shadybrook Entrance and on June 21 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bullard Park.