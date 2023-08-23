Bullard ISD celebrates groundbreaking for new middle school approved during 2022 bond election

The school building will be 175,000 square feet and include state-of-the-art classrooms for academics, special education, and career and technical education.

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD officials came together Tuesday morning to celebrate the start of building its new middle school.

Funding for the school that serves sixth through eighth grade was approved through Bullard's 2022 bond election. Construction should be complete for the 2025 school year.

The school building will be 175,000 square feet and include state-of-the-art classrooms for academics, special education, and career and technical education. Other additions will be fine arts music, theatre, and art studios, seven science labs, a media center, a competition turf field and track, four tennis courts and more.

“We are so grateful to have a community who supports our district and the growth we are experiencing here in Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said during the groundbreaking. “Bullard Bond 2022 projects, such as the construction of the new Bullard Middle School, allows us to plan for this growth and to help set our students up for success in the years to come in Bullard ISD.”

Bullard ISD trustees along with Bullard Middle School teachers, staff and students completed the ceremonial shovel tosses to celebrate.

Other bond projects include: