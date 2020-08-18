Bullard ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Bullard ISD staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Bullard ISD staff member, who was at the primary school campus on Friday, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents Monday, Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee said district officials have determined this staff member did not come in close contact with students, staff or areas accessed by students or staff.

Lee said operations at the primary school will continue as usual and the district will provide families with future updates.