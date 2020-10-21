Bullard ISD to end remote learning Nov. 6

All students are required to attend in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 9.

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD announced their decision to end remote learning on Friday, November 6. All students are required to attend in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 9.

After reviewing student performance and attendance data from the first six-week grading period. The district says over half of the remote instruction students have either failed one or more courses or have excessive absences.

"The data revealed that virtual instruction has not been successful for most of our students, and the added burden placed on our teachers is unsustainable, the district stated.

The district says there will only be an exception made for students who are medically fragile or live with someone who is medically fragile. Documentation from a medical doctor is required and must be submitted to the campus principal by Nov. 4.

Bullard ISD will continue to allow remote instruction for any student who has a quarantine order issued by a governmental entity or at the recommendation of a healthcare provider.

However, if a parent chooses to pursue alternative means of education for their child, the district has provided options:

Withdraw from Bullard ISD to homeschool.

Enroll in a private school/charter school.

Request a transfer and enroll in another school district.