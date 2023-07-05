Bullard ISD hires brand new Director of Safety, Chief of Police

Bullard ISD honored Pat Hendrix as its new Director of Safety and Security and Chief of Police.

BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard Independent School District named Pat Hendrix its new Director of Safety and Security and Chief of Police. The Board of Trustees approved his hire during a meeting on July 5.

Chief Hendrix will take over for Chief John Jones, who recently accepted a regional position with the Texas Education Agency as an Assistant Chief of School Safety and Security in its newly created Office of School Safety and Security.

“After an extensive search and interview process, Chief Hendrix emerged as the top choice to continue the safety and security measures we have in place and implement enhanced procedures moving forward.” Superintendent Jack Lee said.

Chief Hendrix’s 37-year career in law enforcement includes 20 years in the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

During his time there, he served as a jailer, patrol officer and patrol sergeant, SWAT officer, narcotics officer, major crimes detective, and supervisor (sergeant) of the Criminal Investigation Unit.

In 2006, he retired to become the Chief of Police for the city of Troup Police Department; a role he held for 17 years.

In addition to his career in law enforcement, Chief Hendrix also served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps Reserves.