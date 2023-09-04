Bullard ISD mourns loss of beloved elementary school teacher

Kathy Sleeper had been a part of the school district for 20 years, BISD announced Monday.

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD is mourning the loss of a longtime elementary school teacher.

Kathy Sleeper, who was the STEAM Lab teacher at Bullard Elementary for the past seven years, passed away Sunday after complications from surgery. Overall, she had been a part of the school district for 20 years, BISD announced Monday.

“This was Kathy's 20th year in Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “That is 20 years of making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kathy was an extraordinary teacher. She embodied what we believe and what we do here at Bullard ISD, and that was so evident by how much she was loved by her students.”

Bullard ISD said their thoughts and prayers are with the Sleeper family during this difficult time.

Counselors and administrators will be on campus to support students and staff throughout Tuesday and continuing into the week if needed, the school district said.

Instead of flowers, the Sleeper family is asking donations be made in Sleeper’s memory to Bullard Education Foundation, 1426B South Houston Street, Bullard, Texas 75757.