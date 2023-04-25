Bullard ISD names new head football coach

Bradford has been on the Bullard ISD staff since 2018.

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD had named their new head football coach.

According to the district current defensive coordinator Colton Bradford will take over for the Panthers. Bradford replaces former coach Scott Callaway who retired from coaching duties but remains as the district’s athletic director.

“Working at Bullard High School for 12 years has been an unbelievable opportunity, and working with our students has been an absolute privilege,” Bradford said. “We have some of the best student-athletes in East Texas. They work hard, have high character, and uphold high standards. I'm thrilled at the chance to continue working with and for the students at Bullard. We will continue to set the standard high for our student-athletes!”

Bradford has been on the Bullard ISD staff since 2018 where he's served as as defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coordinator, powerlifting coach, and government and economics teacher.

"His defense has allowed an average of only 23 points per game over five years, with the Panthers making bi-district playoff appearances in 2018, 2019, and 2020," BISD said. "Bradford also coached in Bullard from 2009 through 2016 before brief stints at All Saints Episcopal and Palestine High School."