Bullard ISD offering virtual summer school

Registration ends July 8 at 4 p.m.

Bullard ISD is offering virtual summer school for students who completed grades K-4 in the 2019-2020 school year.

The program will run during regular summer school dates and times from Monday through Thursday, July 13-16, July 20-23, July 27-30.

Students will be required to attend a daily zoom meeting sometime during the summer school hours from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and engage in learning tasks each day with their virtual summer school teacher.

Spots are first-come, first-serve basis.