Bullard ISD registers as First Responder Organization

Bullard ISD recognized for becoming a school district First Responder Organization.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Bullard ISD was recently recognized as a registered First Responder Organization after the district earned a Texas Association of School Boards Risk Management Fund 2023 Excellence Award.

The FRO is a group association of certified medical services personnel that works in partnership with a licensed emergency medical provider to respond to medical emergencies until the ambulances arrive.

According to Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee, EMTs will be able to provide care and treatment once an ambulance arrives during the school day or after hours.

“What this means is that we now have EMS-trained personnel to provide emergency assistance to our students, staff, or guests within minutes of a medical emergency,” Lee said.

With the partnership between the Bullard ISD Police Department and Christus Health System, Bullard ISD police officer Clayton Bryant fulfilled his EMT certification last January where he can provide help in a matter of minutes.