BULLARD, Texas — Bullard Independent School District placed all schools on lockout due to a threat Wednesday morning.

According to the Bullard Police Department, around 9:45 a.m., Bullard ISD was made aware of a threat against Bullard Middle School.

As a precaution, the district placed all schools in a lockout.

Officials have deemed the threat to be "not credible."

Officials are investigating the threat.

Students and staff are safe and secure. All campuses are now operating under normal schedules.