Bullard ISD to continue face mask requirements

Gov. Greg Abbott announced effective March 10 at midnight, the state of Texas will open businesses "100%" and the mask mandate will be lifted.

BULLARD, Texas — After Gov. Greg Abbott announced the statewide mask mandate would end this Wednesday, Bullard ISD is choosing to continue its protocols of requiring face masks and coverings for students and staff.

Prior to Abbott's announcement, Bullard ISD COVID-19 protocols stated staff and students in fifth through 12th grade would be required to use face coverings, while students in fourth grade and below wear face coverings at the discretion of their parents or guardians.

In a letter shared on Friday, Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee said face coverings will continue to be a part of the district's protocols.

Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph.