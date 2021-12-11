City of Bullard issues boil water notice for some residents after water main break

Residents are asked to follow the guidelines listed on the TCEQ website.

BULLARD, Texas — The city of Bullard has issued a boil water notice for some of its residents.

Due to a water main break, a boil water notice has been issued for areas near Highway 69 E. from FM 344 including:

Inwood Dr.

Almarion St.

Brentwood Dr.

Cherokee Dr.

Meadows Subdivision

Pecan Valley Ranch

Pecan Park Dr.

Hickory Ln.

Windswept Dr.

Timberline Dr.

Rollingwood Dr.

Residents are asked to follow the guidelines listed on the TCEQ website.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Bullard Utilities Director David Wells at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 or by email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.

