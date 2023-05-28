City of Bullard issues Stage 3 Water Conservation notice due to emergency water well maintenance

BULLARD, Texas — The City of Bullard has announced they are issuing a Stage 3 Water Conservation notice.
According to the city, the implementation is due to emergency water well maintenance.
The following water restrictions will apply until further notice:
- Residents with even numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday and Thursday.
- Residents with odd numbered addresses are permitted to water only on Saturday and Wednesday.
- Watering is restricted to the hours 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.
- Outdoor watering use of any kind is prohibited on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine between $100-$500.