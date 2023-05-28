x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

City of Bullard issues Stage 3 Water Conservation notice due to emergency water well maintenance

Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine between $100-$500.

More Videos

BULLARD, Texas — The City of Bullard has announced they are issuing a Stage 3 Water Conservation notice.

According to the city, the implementation is due to emergency water well maintenance.

The following water restrictions will apply until further notice:

  • Residents with even numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday and Thursday.
  • Residents with odd numbered addresses are permitted to water only on Saturday and Wednesday.
  • Watering is restricted to the hours 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.
  • Outdoor watering use of any kind is prohibited on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine between $100-$500.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out