City of Bullard issues Stage 3 Water Conservation notice due to emergency water well maintenance

Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine between $100-$500.

BULLARD, Texas — The City of Bullard has announced they are issuing a Stage 3 Water Conservation notice.

According to the city, the implementation is due to emergency water well maintenance.

The following water restrictions will apply until further notice:

Residents with even numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday and Thursday.

Residents with odd numbered addresses are permitted to water only on Saturday and Wednesday.

Watering is restricted to the hours 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Outdoor watering use of any kind is prohibited on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.