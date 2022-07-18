Bullard Kids Park will soon feature all-inclusive playground

The park's expansion will cost $247,000, which will pay for the park's equipment and additional features.

BULLARD, Texas — The city of Bullard is working on a new addition to its kids park.

The park will soon feature an all-inclusive section catering to children with special needs.

City Manager David Hortman says the project will help make the park more enjoyable and accessible for everyone.

"It's time to do something different, and that's bringing a play area in for those with special needs," Hortman said.

This idea was created by the Rotary Club of Bullard about a year ago and was finally approved in Tuesday's city council meeting with money already coming in.

"We've already had our rotary club dedicate $80,000 towards this park and they did a presentation to our Bullard Economic Development which has dedicated up to $50,000 towards the park," Hortman added.

"We will be seeking private donations to put us over the top, we have other additions that we would like to add to this park," Hortman said. "They'll be a rocking glide with two sections, one with special needs and the other where a sibling who may not have special needs can sit.

The park will also include a section for those who are hearing impaired.

"We'll have drums that will put in and that's going to focus on the hearing impaired to where when they beat on the drums it'll be off different vibrations that they can feel," Hortman said.

These additional features will make a day at the park more enjoyable for the entire Bullard community.

"Bullard school district has the fastest growing special needs program in the area. So yeah, we're getting very positive responses from the community," Brian Capps, president of the Rotary Club of Bullard, said "Anytime you can include all the kids in something like this, it's great."