Bullard man accused of driving U-Haul with stolen items inside, leading deputies on chase

TYLER, Texas — A Bullard man accused of evading law enforcement while driving a U-Haul van with stolen property inside throughout Smith County and later crashing into two vehicles in Tyler was arrested early Saturday morning.
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29, was reportedly driving a U-Haul van with stolen items in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384 just before 6 a.m., the Smith County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies learned he had a probation violation connected to a weapons law violation and he was flagged as possibly being armed and dangerous. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on Old Longview Road in Smith County, and she ordered Shelton-Groves to turn off the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
However, he sped off in the U-Haul and the deputy turned on her lights and began a pursuit. The chase ended near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and SSE Loop 323 in Tyler, officials said.
The sheriff's office said Shelton-Groves continued east on Fifth Street disregarding a red signal light, and he struck two vehicles that were moving south on Loop 323.
Because of the wreck, several people were hurt, including Shelton-Groves and his female passenger.
After being treated at the hospital, he was released and booked into the Smith County Jail for the parole violation warrant and for evading arrest with a vehicle, the sheriff's office said.