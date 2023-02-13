Bullard man accused of driving U-Haul with stolen items inside, leading deputies on chase

Because of the wreck, several people were hurt, including the driver of U-Haul and his female passenger, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Bullard man accused of evading law enforcement while driving a U-Haul van with stolen property inside throughout Smith County and later crashing into two vehicles in Tyler was arrested early Saturday morning.

Steven Shelton-Groves, 29, was reportedly driving a U-Haul van with stolen items in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384 just before 6 a.m., the Smith County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies learned he had a probation violation connected to a weapons law violation and he was flagged as possibly being armed and dangerous. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on Old Longview Road in Smith County, and she ordered Shelton-Groves to turn off the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

However, he sped off in the U-Haul and the deputy turned on her lights and began a pursuit. The chase ended near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and SSE Loop 323 in Tyler, officials said.

The sheriff's office said Shelton-Groves continued east on Fifth Street disregarding a red signal light, and he struck two vehicles that were moving south on Loop 323.

Because of the wreck, several people were hurt, including Shelton-Groves and his female passenger.