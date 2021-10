Jerry Smitherman was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Dunklin and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

BULLARD, Texas — A 69-year-old man died on Tuesday following a fatal crash on FM-346, six miles outside of Bullard.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported that Jerry Smitherman of Bullard was driving a 2000 Toyota 4Runner southbound on FM-346 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle curved off the road and into a tree.

