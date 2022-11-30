East Texas man gets 16 years for tampering with murdered woman's body in 2018

Lennon Jr.'s son, Charles Edward Lennon III, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Jackson.

BULLARD, Texas — A Tyler man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Tuesday for tampering with the body of a woman who his son murdered with a tire knocker in 2018.

Charles Edward Lennon Jr., 61, pleaded guilty to tampering and fabricating physical evidence (a human corpse) with intent to impair in the 114th District Court.

He was then sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to online criminal records.

The tampering charge stems from his involvement in the death of Rachel Lynn Jackson. Lennon Jr.'s son, Charles Edward Lennon III, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Jackson.

In 2018, Lennon III and Jackson, 31 got into an argument and Lennon hit Jackson with the tire knocker, a wooden tool that resembles a sawed-off bat and is used by truckers to check tire pressure.

Lennon III was arrested July 5, 2018 when police were called to the 300 block of Timberline Drive in Bullard where Lennon Jr. reported finding Jackson's body in a trash can.

Lennon Jr. said he found Jackson's body wrapped in a blanket on the porch of the mobile home and watched his son put Jackson's body in the trash can on the night of July 2.