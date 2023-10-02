Bullard man gets 30 years for evading arrest in U-Haul, crashing into vehicles in Tyler

Because of the wreck, several people were hurt, including Steven Shelton-Groves and his female passenger.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Bullard man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to evading police while driving a U-Haul van in February with stolen property inside throughout Smith County and later crashing into two vehicles in Tyler.

Steven Shelton-Groves, 30, pleaded guilty Monday morning in the 475th District Court, according to officials.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said he drove a U-Haul van with stolen items in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384. Deputies learned he had a probation violation connected to a weapons law violation and he was flagged as possibly being armed and dangerous.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop on Old Longview Road in Smith County, and she ordered Shelton-Groves to turn off the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

However, he sped off in the U-Haul and the deputy turned on her lights and began a pursuit. The chase ended near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and SSE Loop 323 in Tyler, officials said.