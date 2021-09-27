Bullard man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder of elderly man during robbery

Brentavian Keshawn Henderson pleaded guilty to the murder of 77-year-old Roy Bowin on Nov. 13, 2018.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Bullard man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of an elderly man during a robbery.

According to Smith County judicial records, Brentavian Keshawn Henderson pleaded guilty to the murder of 77-year-old Roy Bowin on Nov. 13, 2018. He also received an additional 40 years for the aggravated robbery.

These sentences were ordered to run consecutively; and as a result, Henderson will not be eligible for parole until after serving at least 50 years.

On Nov. 16, 2018, Tyler police received a welfare call to a residence outside of police jurisdiction. Police called for Smith County deputies to go to the home, which was located in the 23000 block of County Road 121, near Bullard.

The deputies determined the home had been burglarized and noted a missing television set. Outside of the residence, there were several buildings on the property. It was there that deputies discovered Bowin's body.

According to the Tyler Paper, the arrest warrant affidavit in the case said Henderson and two others stole Bowins' TVs and traded them for crack cocaine, and rented his vehicle to a prostitute for $5.

The two others, Krystal Dixon and Tationna Mosley, both of Tyler, were also arrested in connection with the murder, but were formally charged with burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence, according to judicial records.