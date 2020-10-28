Bullard mayor releases statement regarding Grand Slam incident

Footage from the incident shows an off-duty Bullard police officer slamming a Black teenager to the ground Saturday evening.

BULLARD, Texas — Note: Video above is from our story on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

City of Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick has released a statement regarding the Grand Slam incident where footage incident shows an off-duty Bullard police officer slamming a Black teenager to the ground Saturday evening.

“Having reviewed the body camera video and discussed the situation with Bullard Law Enforcement administration,” Frederick said in a press release. “I feel our officers handled the situation well.”

A joint press conference wit the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is scheduled toward the end of the week.