Bullard mayor releases statement regarding Grand Slam incident

BULLARD, Texas — Note: Video above is from our story on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
City of Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick has released a statement regarding the Grand Slam incident where footage incident shows an off-duty Bullard police officer slamming a Black teenager to the ground Saturday evening.
“Having reviewed the body camera video and discussed the situation with Bullard Law Enforcement administration,” Frederick said in a press release. “I feel our officers handled the situation well.”
A joint press conference wit the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is scheduled toward the end of the week.
“We need to come together as a community and restore the faith we have in our law enforcement officers as well as our respect for their authority,” said Frederick.