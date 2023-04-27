Bullard police officer injured, man arrested after high-speed chase in Smith, Cherokee counties

He is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

BULLARD, Texas — A Bullard police officer was injured and a 23-year-old man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit that spanned Smith and Cherokee counties early Tuesday morning.

Bullard police said a sergeant attempted to stop a passenger car on U.S. Highway 69 in Bullard for a traffic violation around 1:20 a.m., but the driver of the vehicle fled from the officers and a pursuit started.

The suspect, who was later identified as Brandon Oscar Mendez-Espita, fled in the vehicle at high rates of speed from Highway 69 to various county roads in both Cherokee and Smith counties, police said.

Around 2 a.m., Mendez-Espita stopped the vehicle on FM 756 and fled on foot into the woods. Officers and Smith County deputies quickly found Mendez-Espita, who started resisting and struggling with officers, according to BPD.

Mendez-Espita was arrested; however, during the struggle both he and a Bullard police officer were injured, police said.

He is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and then booked into the Cherokee County Jail, according to police.