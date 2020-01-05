BULLARD, Texas — Editor's Note: Cows pictured above are not the cows reported missing.

The Bullard Police Department is searching for two cows that escaped out of their pasture.

According to the owner, one of the heifers is a red with a white face and weighs about 975 lbs. The other is black with a white face and weighs about 750 lbs. Both cows are said to be pregnant.

The cows were last seen running northwest around Bullard High School.

If you see cattle that look lost or have two additional cows in your herd, call (903) 954-0253.