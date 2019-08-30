BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection to auto burglaries in Bullard.

According to authorities, on August 29 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., a male suspect was seen attempting to break into a vehicle on Willow Street in Bullard.

Police say several residents nearby have reported vehicles being broken into and items being stolen.

RELATED: String of car burglaries in Tyler serves as reminder to take steps to avoid being easy target