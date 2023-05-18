After Bullard residents voice concern about dangerous road, TxDOT says it's taking action

According to a Texas Department of Transportation report, there have been 14 crashes at the curve since January 2020 involving 16 vehicles and 20 people.

BULLARD, Texas — A Bullard neighborhood is all too familiar with a stretch of FM 346 West that runs between County Road 188 and FM 344. Residents say they can still picture body bags in their driveway and hear the sound of vehicles crashing at the curve.

According to a Texas Department of Transportation report, there have been 14 crashes at the curve since January 2020 involving 16 vehicles and 20 people. Three of those crashes resulted in fatalities.

Residents who live on or close to the crash site — a curve that winds around a pond on the property of Jan and Todd Schneider — say there have been many more dating back to the time they moved to the area.