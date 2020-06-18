BULLARD, Texas — A Bullard store will be giving away 200 mosquito repellent products on Saturday, June 20.

According to Circle C Farm and Ranch, it is one of the few locations selected by Spartan Mosquito to give away free Spartan Mosquito Pro Tech products.

The company says the products are 100% American made and can kill mosquitoes that may carry the West Nile Virus, the Zika Virus, Chikungunya, Dengue Fever, St. Louis encephalitis, Western equine encephalitis and Eastern equine encephalitis for up to 30 days. Spartan Mosquito Pro Tech also doesn’t require batteries or electricity, just add warm water and shake!

The giveaway will start when the store opens at 7:30 a.m. and the will continue while supplies last.

Circle C Farm and Ranch is located at 432 South Doctor M. Roper Pkwy.