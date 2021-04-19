Bullard teens at center of AMBER Alert found safe

The AMBER Alert was originally issued early Monday morning for 16-year-old Devany Betancourt and 17-year-old Marina Nelson both from Bullard, Texas.

BULLARD, Texas — Two Bullard teens who have been missing in the Dallas area since Sunday have been found safe in Plano.

Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson were last seen in at La Pulga Seagoville, a flea market in a suburb in Dallas on Sunday. An AMBER Alert was issued on Monday morning.

Seagoville Police Chief Ray Calverley said the girls were found safe at a Plano hotel. He said an investigation is ongoing into who could have taken the girls from the flea market.