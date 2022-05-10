Bullard woman accused of stealing from nonprofit group arrested

The detectives received information that were improprieties within the organization's finances.

BULLARD, Texas — A Bullard woman accused of stealing and misappropriating funds meant for a local youth nonprofit was arrested last week.

Misty Adair, 46, was charged with theft and misapplication of fiduciary property of a financial institution on Friday.

On April 19, Bullard Police Department detectives were told that an organization known as "Youth for Agriculture" was representing itself as a nonprofit and information officers gathered showed Adair was the group's account manager.

The detectives received information that there were improprieties within the organization's finances.

After an investigation into the organization's accounts and transaction activities, detectives were able to obtain enough information to compete arrest documents that were signed by a Smith County judge, police said.