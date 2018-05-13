MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Bullard woman is dead after the vehicle she was in rolled over on Interstate 35 near West.

Texas DPS says the crash happened near mile marker 348 around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

DPS determined the Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

The 4Runner flipped over multiple times, ejecting three passengers.

Anna Wegner, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and three passengers were transported to a local hospital, one of them in critical condition.

Troopers on scene discovered that three passengers were not wearing their seat belts at the time.

No charges have been filed, and next of kin have been notified.

