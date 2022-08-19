Burglary, structure fire at same residence in Anderson County

This is an ongoing investigation and CBS19 will update when more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 18, 2022 and does not relate to the story.

A burglary and structure fire broke out at the same residence on Aug. 17, leading to the arrests of two people, according to deputies.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call on Aug. 17 that reported a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of ACR 385. The caller stated that a 4-door black Honda, which was occupied by a female and a male, was spotted on the property and removing belongings from the home.

According to police reports, the caller had attempted to detain the suspects but they had fled the property and almost struck the caller leaving. Deputies from ACSO located the vehicle on US-84 traveling toward Palestine. The suspects were arrested and transported to the Anderson County Jail.

The male suspect, identified as Zachery Jarred Burris, 32, of Palestine, was arrested for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. The second degree felony charge comes with a $20,000 bond.

The female suspect, identified as Rita Alvardo Diaz, 39, of Palestine, was arrested for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. The second degree felony charge comes with a $20,000 bond.

Later that day, the same caller contacted 911 to inform the dispatcher that the home had caught fire and smoke was billowing out of the residence. When deputies arrived on the scene, the home was engulfed in flames.

Fire departments from 84-East VFD, Neches VFD, Slocum VFD, and Southside VFD responded to help extinguish the flames. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office are assisting in the investigation of the fire.